 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 43, Fox 31
0 comments

Box: Summit 43, Fox 31

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Summit000043
Fox000031
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit3-20-1185/37173/35
Fox0-20-054/11103/21
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)11410-23
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)9212-22
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)8400-30
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)51100
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Jr.)42001
Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)3003-42
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, So.)2002-42
Caroline Jundt (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-20
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Minea Dervisevic (#32, Sr.)20531-23
Rachel Krieger (#12, Sr.)6202-45
Sarah Adamec (#20)42002
Angelina Friedman (#23)1001-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports