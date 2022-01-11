 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Summit 46, Northwest Cedar Hill 18
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill265518
Summit613111646
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill6-70-0476/37550/42
Summit5-80-1513/39560/43
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)42003
Sophie Surdyke (#30, 5-9, F, Jr.)42000
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)3101-23
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)21002
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)1001-31
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)1001-22
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)1001-22
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
