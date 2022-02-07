 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Summit 47, Fox 25

1234Final
Fox5461025
Summit514121647
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox6-111-1651/38867/51
Summit8-121-3806/47825/49

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)10311-41
Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)10500-40
Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-5, G, So.)8022-20
Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)8302-23
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)5201-22
Maddie Gregston (#5, 5-6, G, So.)30100
Cara Cole (#15, 5-9, F, Jr.)21001
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)1001-21
