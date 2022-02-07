Box: Summit 47, Fox 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|5
|4
|6
|10
|25
|Summit
|5
|14
|12
|16
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|6-11
|1-1
|651/38
|867/51
|Summit
|8-12
|1-3
|806/47
|825/49
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-4
|1
|Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-4
|0
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|0
|Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|3
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Maddie Gregston (#5, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cara Cole (#15, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1