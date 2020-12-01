 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 48, Affton 15
0 comments

Box: Summit 48, Affton 15

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Summit26129148
Affton127515
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit1-10-179/4070/35
Affton0-20-028/14104/52
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)10220-12
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)9030-14
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)8302-31
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)72100
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, So.)6202-40
Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)5201-53
Megan Holzem (#45, 5-9, F, Jr.)21000
Haley Glenn (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)1001-32
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports