|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Ladue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|17-7
|5-0
|1207/50
|1007/42
|Ladue
|9-14
|1-4
|881/37
|1084/45
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|11
|4-7
|0
|3-6
|4
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)
|10
|0-4
|1-3
|7-12
|0
|Olivia Mantz (#21, 5-6, PG, So.)
|8
|0-2
|2-6
|2-2
|2
|Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|3
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|4
|Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-6
|1
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0-3
|1-3
|2
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.