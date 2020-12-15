Box: Summit 50, Northwest Cedar Hill 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|10
|16
|16
|8
|50
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|4
|9
|7
|4
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|5-2
|0-1
|277/40
|216/31
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|3-2
|0-0
|186/27
|220/31
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|2
|Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-7
|2
|Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.