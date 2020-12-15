 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 50, Northwest Cedar Hill 24
Box: Summit 50, Northwest Cedar Hill 24

1234Final
Summit101616850
Northwest Cedar Hill497424
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit5-20-1277/40216/31
Northwest Cedar Hill3-20-0186/27220/31
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jillian Schmoll (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)63001
Sophie Surdyke (#32, 5-9, F, So.)5103-42
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, F, Jr.)4200-32
Alyssa Brown (#14, 5-7, F, Sr.)4004-72
Jenna Roth (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)3101-23
Sarah Roth (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)2002-30
