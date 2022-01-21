Box: Summit 51, Parkway Central 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|1-13
|0-1
|436/31
|822/59
|Summit
|6-11
|1-3
|683/49
|713/51
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-3
|2
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-4
|0
|Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Elise McCarthy (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mollie Anderson (#32, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0