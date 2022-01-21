 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Summit 51, Parkway Central 28

  • 0
1234Final
Parkway Central000028
Summit000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central1-130-1436/31822/59
Summit6-111-3683/49713/51

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)17612-32
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)11214-40
Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)84000
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)63002
Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)42000
Elise McCarthy (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)42001
Mollie Anderson (#32, 5-6, F, Jr.)1001-20
