Box: Summit 51, Parkway West 45

|Parkway West
|11
|14
|7
|13
|45
|Summit
|8
|6
|16
|21
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|6-3
|0-0
|469/52
|357/40
|Summit
|3-5
|0-0
|312/35
|354/39
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0-2
|4
|Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-7
|1
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-4
|5
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|4
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Haley Moore (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
