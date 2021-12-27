 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Summit 51, Parkway West 45
0 comments

Box: Summit 51, Parkway West 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway West111471345
Summit86162151
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West6-30-0469/52357/40
Summit3-50-0312/35354/39
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)15330-24
Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)12502-71
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)10122-45
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)4011-34
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)21002
Haley Moore (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)2002-21
Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News