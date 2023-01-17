Box: Summit 54, Lafayette 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|11-4
|2-0
|738/49
|655/44
|Lafayette
|1-14
|1-1
|467/31
|813/54
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0-1
|0
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|1-2
|1-3
|5-5
|2
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)
|8
|4-5
|0-4
|0
|0
|Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|Olivia Mantz (#21, 5-6, PG, So.)
|5
|0-2
|0-1
|5-6
|3
|Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Paige Lehman (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Cara Rossomanno (#4, 5-6, PG, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.