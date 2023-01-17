 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Summit 54, Lafayette 32

  • 0
1234Final
Summit000054
Lafayette000032
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit11-42-0738/49655/44
Lafayette1-141-1467/31813/54

People are also reading…

SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)105-600-10
Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)101-21-35-52
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)84-50-400
Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)61-31-31-30
Olivia Mantz (#21, 5-6, PG, So.)50-20-15-63
Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)42-3004
Paige Lehman (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)31-401-20
Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)31-30-31-21
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)20-402-41
Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-3004
Cara Rossomanno (#4, 5-6, PG, So.)1001-20
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News