Box: Summit 57, Riverview Gardens 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-10
|0-0
|182/18
|563/56
|Summit
|12-4
|2-0
|795/80
|663/66
People are also reading…
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-1
|0
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|4-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-5
|0
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-5
|0-2
|1
|Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Paige Lehman (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0