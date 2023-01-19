 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Summit 57, Riverview Gardens 8

  • 0
1234Final
Riverview Gardens00008
Summit000057
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-100-0182/18563/56
Summit12-42-0795/80663/66

People are also reading…

Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)115-801-10
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)104-502-20
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)83-60-22-21
Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)62-502-50
Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)60-12-50-21
Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)60-32-300
Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)501-32-20
Katie Jundt (#24, 5-7, G, Jr.)301-100
Paige Lehman (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-3000
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News