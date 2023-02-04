|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|21
|16
|9
|16
|62
|Normandy
|3
|6
|0
|0
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|14-6
|2-0
|997/50
|830/42
|Normandy
|1-6
|0-2
|124/6
|379/19
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabby Greer (#32, 6-2, C, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Mollie Anderson (#34, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|0
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|0
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-5
|0
|Ryann Harness (#12, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|0
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-7, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|0
|Marley Crites (#45, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Paige Lehman (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Mantz (#11, 5-7, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.