Box: Summit 54, Eureka 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|12
|8
|14
|20
|54
|Eureka
|12
|15
|8
|12
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|9-2
|1-0
|601/55
|384/35
|Eureka
|6-5
|1-0
|568/52
|573/52
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|22
|5
|0
|12-15
|4
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|3
|Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|5
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|2
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.