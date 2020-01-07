Box: Summit 54, Eureka 47
0 comments

Box: Summit 54, Eureka 47

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Summit128142054
Eureka121581247
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit9-21-0601/55384/35
Eureka6-51-0568/52573/52
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)225012-154
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)9212-43
Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)7301-15
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)6202-41
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)4200-25
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)4102-52
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)21003
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports