Box: Summit 72, Fox 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|19-2
|5-0
|1082/52
|632/30
|Fox
|9-10
|3-3
|766/36
|882/42
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|15
|2
|2
|5-8
|3
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-2
|1
|Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-2
|2
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|3
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|1
|Page Yehling (#12, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|1
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|4
|Ronnie Skorcz (#14, 5-5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.