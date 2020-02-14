Box: Summit 72, Fox 26
Box: Summit 72, Fox 26

1234Final
Summit000072
Fox000026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit19-25-01082/52632/30
Fox9-103-3766/36882/42
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)15225-83
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)14511-21
Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)13510-22
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)10304-53
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)8302-31
Page Yehling (#12, 5-8, F, Jr.)5201-41
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)5012-44
Ronnie Skorcz (#14, 5-5, Sr.)21000
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
