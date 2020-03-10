Box: Summit 51, Gateway STEM 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|10
|16
|9
|16
|51
|Gateway STEM
|15
|2
|11
|14
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|26-3
|8-0
|1497/52
|902/31
|Gateway STEM
|19-10
|4-0
|1610/56
|1206/42
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|22
|7-12
|0
|8-9
|2
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|16
|2-5
|3-5
|3-4
|3
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0-6
|1
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-3
|2-4
|3
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.