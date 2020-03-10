Box: Summit 51, Gateway STEM 42
1234Final
Summit101691651
Gateway STEM152111442
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit26-38-01497/52902/31
Gateway STEM19-104-01610/561206/42
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)227-1208-92
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)162-53-53-43
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)63-50-10-61
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)30-21-201
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)200-32-43
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)10-101-25
Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)10-101-21
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
