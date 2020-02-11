Box: Summit 56, Mehlville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|3
|11
|10
|6
|30
|Summit
|16
|17
|7
|16
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|4-14
|1-2
|565/31
|828/46
|Summit
|18-2
|4-0
|1010/56
|606/34
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|26
|9
|0
|8-10
|1
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|13
|1
|3
|2-2
|1
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|1
|Emily Cole (#24, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-7
|0