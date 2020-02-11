Box: Summit 56, Mehlville 30
Box: Summit 56, Mehlville 30

  • 0
1234Final
Mehlville31110630
Summit161771656
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville4-141-2565/31828/46
Summit18-24-01010/56606/34
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)26908-101
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)13132-21
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)63001
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)42004
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)3010-11
Emily Cole (#24, 5-7, G, So.)21000
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)2002-70
