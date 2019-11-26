Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Summit28771254
Northwest Cedar Hill71111332
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit1-00-054/5432/32
Northwest Cedar Hill0-10-032/3254/54
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)14308-95
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)11403-32
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)8302-40
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)72100
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)5103-84
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, So.)51100
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)2002-22
Emily Cole (#24, 5-7, G, So.)2100-21
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.