|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|28
|7
|7
|12
|54
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|7
|1
|11
|13
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|1-0
|0-0
|54/54
|32/32
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-1
|0-0
|32/32
|54/54
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|14
|3
|0
|8-9
|5
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|2
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-8
|4
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Emily Cole (#24, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.