Box: Summit 39, Parkway Central 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|14
|3
|15
|7
|39
|Parkway Central
|6
|10
|9
|9
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|10-2
|1-0
|640/53
|418/35
|Parkway Central
|6-5
|1-0
|506/42
|458/38
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|3
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-4
|1
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.