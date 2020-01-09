Box: Summit 39, Parkway Central 34
Box: Summit 39, Parkway Central 34

1234Final
Summit14315739
Parkway Central6109934
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit10-21-0640/53418/35
Parkway Central6-51-0506/42458/38
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)12222-22
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)11403-33
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)7021-41
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)4200-12
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)30101
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)21003
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
