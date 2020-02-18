Box: Summit 45, Seckman 24
Box: Summit 45, Seckman 24

  • 0
1234Final
Seckman674724
Summit17127945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman12-85-1905/45808/40
Summit20-26-01127/56656/33
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)15407-104
Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)72102
Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)7203-43
Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)63002
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)4102-44
Ronnie Skorcz (#14, 5-5, Sr.)30103
Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)3101-13
