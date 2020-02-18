Box: Summit 45, Seckman 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|6
|7
|4
|7
|24
|Summit
|17
|12
|7
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|12-8
|5-1
|905/45
|808/40
|Summit
|20-2
|6-0
|1127/56
|656/33
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Manuel (#34, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|15
|4
|0
|7-10
|4
|Ashley Manalang (#23, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Jayla McLemore (#11, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|3
|Abby Potter (#15, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|4
|Ronnie Skorcz (#14, 5-5, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Julia Martens (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|3