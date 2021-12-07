 Skip to main content
Box: Sumner 37, Medicine and Bioscience 18
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience268218
Sumner86101337
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-60-288/15281/47
Sumner1-01-037/618/3
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Charliegh Williams (#11, Jr.)8302-85
Kyana Marshall (#10, Fr.)40-21-41-21
Daiysha Shanks (#5, Sr.)2002-52
Laura Brown (#24, So.)21-500-25
Loren Tabron (#31, So.)2100-22
SumnerPtsFG3FGFTFL
B Cooks (#4)14315-83
A Carnes (#13)12600-13
Stevens (#2)9310-13
H Thomas (#10)2002-23
