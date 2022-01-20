Box: Teutopolis 52, Triad 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Teutopolis
|13
|11
|16
|12
|52
|Triad
|9
|8
|3
|13
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Teutopolis
|5-3
|0-0
|420/52
|294/37
|Triad
|14-8
|5-2
|928/116
|846/106
|Teutopolis
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|1-4
|3-6
|1
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Andie Green (#34, 5-6, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Savannah Hildebrand (#21, 5-8, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0