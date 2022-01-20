 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Teutopolis 52, Triad 33

1234Final
Teutopolis1311161252
Triad9831333
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Teutopolis5-30-0420/52294/37
Triad14-85-2928/116846/106

Teutopolis
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)81-21-43-61
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)72-41-403
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)72-41-301
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)42-40-100
Andie Green (#34, 5-6, Fr.)301-100
Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)21-1001
Savannah Hildebrand (#21, 5-8, Fr.)21-2000
