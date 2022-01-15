Box: Teutopolis 59, Collinsville 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Collinsville
|9
|6
|5
|4
|24
|Teutopolis
|14
|18
|21
|6
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Collinsville
|11-11
|3-3
|1008/46
|978/44
|Teutopolis
|4-2
|0-0
|332/15
|212/10
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Janson (#12, 5-5, Jr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-5
|0
|0
|Jenna Scheller (#45, 6-2, Jr.)
|6
|2-8
|0-1
|2-4
|4
|Ella Guerrero (#13, 5-5, So.)
|3
|0-4
|1-5
|0
|0
|Talesha Gilmore (#30, 6-0, Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2
|Jordan Gary (#23, 5-7, Jr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|4
|Collinsville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
