Box: Teutopolis 59, Collinsville 24
Box: Teutopolis 59, Collinsville 24

1234Final
Collinsville965424
Teutopolis141821659
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville11-113-31008/46978/44
Teutopolis4-20-0332/15212/10
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Janson (#12, 5-5, Jr.)114-71-500
Jenna Scheller (#45, 6-2, Jr.)62-80-12-44
Ella Guerrero (#13, 5-5, So.)30-41-500
Talesha Gilmore (#30, 6-0, Fr.)21-4002
Jordan Gary (#23, 5-7, Jr.)20-202-24
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Girls Basketball

