Box: Timberland 29, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 28
Box: Timberland 29, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 28

1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade7291028
Timberland4711729
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade0-10-028/2829/29
Timberland1-00-029/2928/28
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, So.)152-63-132-84
Grace Lutgen (#20, F, Sr.)73-601-52
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Jr.)51-60-13-62
Mya Christian (#30, F, Fr.)21-600-20
