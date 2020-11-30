Box: Timberland 29, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|7
|2
|9
|10
|28
|Timberland
|4
|7
|11
|7
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|0-1
|0-0
|28/28
|29/29
|Timberland
|1-0
|0-0
|29/29
|28/28
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, So.)
|15
|2-6
|3-13
|2-8
|4
|Grace Lutgen (#20, F, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-5
|2
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-6
|0-1
|3-6
|2
|Mya Christian (#30, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.