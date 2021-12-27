 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 38, Holt 26
Box: Timberland 38, Holt 26

1234Final
Holt1442626
Timberland15136438
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-51-0296/37303/38
Timberland4-50-2393/49384/48
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)84005
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)63002
Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)42001
Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)42001
Abby Alvernia (#30, 5-7, G, Fr.)2100-11
Kay (#24)2100-21
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)233-105-102-22
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)84-8004
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)42-40-300
Macie Vincent (#14, G, So.)21-10-202
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)10-501-21
