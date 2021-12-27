Box: Timberland 38, Holt 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|14
|4
|2
|6
|26
|Timberland
|15
|13
|6
|4
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-5
|1-0
|296/37
|303/38
|Timberland
|4-5
|0-2
|393/49
|384/48
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Abby Alvernia (#30, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Kay (#24)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)
|23
|3-10
|5-10
|2-2
|2
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-8
|0
|0
|4
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|Macie Vincent (#14, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-5
|0
|1-2
|1
Tags
