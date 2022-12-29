 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 40, Francis Howell Central 36

1234Final
Timberland94131440
Francis Howell Central4169736
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland8-30-2452/41337/31
Francis Howell Central5-31-0345/31272/25

TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, So.)132300
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Sr.)8302-62
Macie Vincent (#14, G, Jr.)8022-21
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Sr.)7105-61
Madison Baird (#21, G, Sr.)3010-24
Anna White (#4, G, Jr.)1001-20
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Henderson (#11, So.)9212-43
Audrey Blaine (#15)8302-24
Briana Mason (#34, Sr.)63002
Josie Crangle (#13, So.)6020-11
Morgan Davis (#12, So.)30102
Addie Henderson (#23, So.)21005
Maria Trupiano (#44, Sr.)2002-21
News