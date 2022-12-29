Box: Timberland 40, Francis Howell Central 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|9
|4
|13
|14
|40
|Francis Howell Central
|4
|16
|9
|7
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|8-3
|0-2
|452/41
|337/31
|Francis Howell Central
|5-3
|1-0
|345/31
|272/25
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, So.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-6
|2
|Macie Vincent (#14, G, Jr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|1
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|1
|Madison Baird (#21, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|4
|Anna White (#4, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Henderson (#11, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|3
|Audrey Blaine (#15)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Briana Mason (#34, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Josie Crangle (#13, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-1
|1
|Morgan Davis (#12, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Addie Henderson (#23, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Maria Trupiano (#44, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1