|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|12
|11
|9
|11
|43
|Francis Howell
|10
|9
|7
|8
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|18-9
|4-6
|1211/45
|951/35
|Francis Howell
|11-16
|5-5
|1111/41
|1149/43
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-4
|4
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|1
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|5
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0