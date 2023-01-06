Box: Timberland 52, Francis Howell North 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|21
|13
|8
|10
|52
|Francis Howell North
|11
|5
|15
|13
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|10-3
|1-2
|546/42
|407/31
|Francis Howell North
|7-6
|0-2
|525/40
|513/39
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-8
|4
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|3
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0-1
|4
|Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1