Box: Timberland 52, Francis Howell North 44

1234Final
Timberland211381052
Francis Howell North115151344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland10-31-2546/42407/31
Francis Howell North7-60-2525/40513/39

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Jr.)17605-84
Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)147003
Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)11130-14
Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)21001
