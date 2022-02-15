 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Timberland 55, Francis Howell North 41

  • 0
1234Final
Timberland2010121355
Francis Howell North51215941
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland12-112-61011/441016/44
Francis Howell North12-114-41037/451035/45

People are also reading…

Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)162400
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)11116-85
Camille Krekeler (#12)6111-43
Makenna Davis (#22)30103
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)3010-21
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)21001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News