Box: Timberland 55, Francis Howell North 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|20
|10
|12
|13
|55
|Francis Howell North
|5
|12
|15
|9
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|12-11
|2-6
|1011/44
|1016/44
|Francis Howell North
|12-11
|4-4
|1037/45
|1035/45
People are also reading…
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|11
|1
|1
|6-8
|5
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|6
|1
|1
|1-4
|3
|Makenna Davis (#22)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|1
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1