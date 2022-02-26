 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 55, Holt 38

1234Final
Holt12107938
Timberland916131755
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-211-91041/391242/46
Timberland14-132-81222/451225/45

Holt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)213503
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)14322-52
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)10500-33
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)8106-82
Carlie Boehm (#21, F, So.)21001
