Box: Timberland 55, Holt 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|12
|10
|7
|9
|38
|Timberland
|9
|16
|13
|17
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-21
|1-9
|1041/39
|1242/46
|Timberland
|14-13
|2-8
|1222/45
|1225/45
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)
|21
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-5
|2
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-3
|3
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|0
|6-8
|2
|Carlie Boehm (#21, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1