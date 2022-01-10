 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Timberland 66, Francis Howell North 45
Box: Timberland 66, Francis Howell North 45

1234Final
Francis Howell North71291745
Timberland1910172066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North3-70-2412/41513/51
Timberland6-80-3619/62639/64
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)153302
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)9212-22
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)72101
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)5005-62
Camille Krekeler (#12)5110-11
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)2002-21
Makenna Davis (#22)21002
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
