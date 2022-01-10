Box: Timberland 66, Francis Howell North 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|7
|12
|9
|17
|45
|Timberland
|19
|10
|17
|20
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|3-7
|0-2
|412/41
|513/51
|Timberland
|6-8
|0-3
|619/62
|639/64
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|5
|0
|0
|5-6
|2
|Camille Krekeler (#12)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|1
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Makenna Davis (#22)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
