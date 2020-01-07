Box: Timberland 38, Liberty (Wentzville) 22
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)427922
Timberland51481138
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)7-21-1395/44329/37
Timberland4-72-0389/43430/48
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)6300-23
Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)6202-62
Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)3003-55
Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)21003
Megan Kruse (#10, Sr.)21000
Grace Watson (#12, Sr.)21000
Kylee Orf (#22, So.)1001-20
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
