Box: Timberland 38, Liberty (Wentzville) 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|2
|7
|9
|22
|Timberland
|5
|14
|8
|11
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|7-2
|1-1
|395/44
|329/37
|Timberland
|4-7
|2-0
|389/43
|430/48
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-6
|2
|Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-5
|5
|Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Megan Kruse (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Watson (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kylee Orf (#22, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.