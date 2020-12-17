 Skip to main content
Box: Tolton 37, Notre Dame 35
Box: Tolton 37, Notre Dame 35

1234Final
Tolton10157537
Notre Dame7145935
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Tolton1-60-1237/34376/54
Notre Dame0-30-190/13148/21
Tolton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Samantha Foppe (#32, 6-0, Sr.)112-1307-94
Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)93-61-403
Abby Youngblood (#11, 5-5, Sr.)51-31-102
Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)501-12-24
Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)42-40-600
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, Jr.)10-10-11-20
