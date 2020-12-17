Box: Tolton 37, Notre Dame 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Tolton
|10
|15
|7
|5
|37
|Notre Dame
|7
|14
|5
|9
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton
|1-6
|0-1
|237/34
|376/54
|Notre Dame
|0-3
|0-1
|90/13
|148/21
|Tolton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Samantha Foppe (#32, 6-0, Sr.)
|11
|2-13
|0
|7-9
|4
|Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|3
|Abby Youngblood (#11, 5-5, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|2
|Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|4
|Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-6
|0
|0
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
