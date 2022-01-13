 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Triad 39, Waterloo 33
Box: Triad 39, Waterloo 33

1234Final
Waterloo10851033
Triad1698639
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Waterloo19-44-31180/51754/33
Triad13-65-2820/36710/31
Waterloo
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)114-120-43-72
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)84-70-20-12
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)60-22-50-11
Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)62-202-20
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)51-11-401
Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)301-300
