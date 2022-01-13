Box: Triad 39, Waterloo 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Waterloo
|10
|8
|5
|10
|33
|Triad
|16
|9
|8
|6
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Waterloo
|19-4
|4-3
|1180/51
|754/33
|Triad
|13-6
|5-2
|820/36
|710/31
|Waterloo
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|11
|4-12
|0-4
|3-7
|2
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)
|6
|0-2
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.