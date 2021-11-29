 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 42, Jerseyville 36
Box: Triad 42, Jerseyville 36

1234Final
Triad1012101042
Jerseyville9613836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad4-11-0205/41179/36
Jerseyville2-30-1212/42257/51
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)154-111-44-73
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)123-52-60-22
Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)52-30-11-21
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)52-30-71-22
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)42-40-202
Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)10-50-11-21
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
