Box: Triad 44, Althoff 28
1234Final
Althoff669728
Triad714131044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff0-50-0160/32261/52
Triad3-10-0163/33143/29
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)18508-90
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)11312-20
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)7203-40
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)6111-20
Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)21000
