Box: Triad 44, Althoff 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|6
|6
|9
|7
|28
|Triad
|7
|14
|13
|10
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|0-5
|0-0
|160/32
|261/52
|Triad
|3-1
|0-0
|163/33
|143/29
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|18
|5
|0
|8-9
|0
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|0
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.