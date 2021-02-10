Box: Triad 49, Granite City 11

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Granite City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Triad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Granite City
|0-1
|0-0
|11/11
|49/49
|Triad
|1-0
|0-0
|49/49
|11/11
|Granite City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Powell (#22, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|1
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-7, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Manso (#40, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Chelsie Anderson (#23, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Brooke Holcomb (#21, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Sydney Hartoin (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
