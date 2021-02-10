 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 49, Granite City 11
1234Final
Granite City000011
Triad000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Granite City0-10-011/1149/49
Triad1-00-049/4911/11
Granite City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Powell (#22, 5-11, F, Jr.)11403-61
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-7, G, So.)84001
Ella Manso (#40, 6-0, C, Sr.)6202-41
Chelsie Anderson (#23, 5-2, G, Sr.)60201
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, F, Jr.)60201
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)5201-23
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, F, Jr.)3101-20
Brooke Holcomb (#21, 5-10, F, Sr.)21003
Sydney Hartoin (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)2002-23
