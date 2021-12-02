 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 49, Waterloo 42
1234Final
Triad814151249
Waterloo101214642
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad5-12-0254/42221/37
Waterloo5-21-1345/58255/42
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)246-73-53-40
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)93-71-300
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)62-602-60
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)51-21-50-11
Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)50-11-62-20
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
