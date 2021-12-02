Box: Triad 49, Waterloo 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|8
|14
|15
|12
|49
|Waterloo
|10
|12
|14
|6
|42
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|5-1
|2-0
|254/42
|221/37
|Waterloo
|5-2
|1-1
|345/58
|255/42
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|24
|6-7
|3-5
|3-4
|0
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|1-3
|0
|0
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0
|2-6
|0
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0-1
|1
|Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)
|5
|0-1
|1-6
|2-2
|0
|Triad
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
