Box: Triad 50, Jerseyville 29
1234Final
Triad188121250
Jerseyville2811829
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad11-53-2696/44602/38
Jerseyville5-120-5672/42809/51
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)228-112-302
Makenna Witham (#4, 5-8, Fr.)141-34-503
Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)60-22-401
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)42-70-101
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)21-40-20-22
Andie Green (#34, 5-6, Fr.)20-102-20
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News