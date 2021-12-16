 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 51, Highland 42
1234Final
Triad129141651
Highland118121142
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad8-33-1483/44405/37
Highland4-101-3516/47687/62
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)195-63-601
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)184-72-44-42
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)81-22-60-10
Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)41-102-53
Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)21-10-101
Triad
Individual stats Have not been reported.
