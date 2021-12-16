Box: Triad 51, Highland 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|12
|9
|14
|16
|51
|Highland
|11
|8
|12
|11
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|8-3
|3-1
|483/44
|405/37
|Highland
|4-10
|1-3
|516/47
|687/62
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|19
|5-6
|3-6
|0
|1
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|18
|4-7
|2-4
|4-4
|2
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-5
|3
|Madelyn Hunt (#33, 5-3, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Triad
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
