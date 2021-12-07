 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 55, Gillespie 25
Box: Triad 55, Gillespie 25

1234Final
Triad820141355
Gillespie574925
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad6-22-0339/42280/35
Gillespie3-30-1256/32228/28
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)216-103-600
Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)114-71-501
Makenna Witham (#4, 5-8, Fr.)61-11-41-20
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)51-41-400
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)42-30-300
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)30-31-401
Addie Jones (#12, 5-1, Fr.)301-100
Andie Green (#34, 5-6, Fr.)21-20-100
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Niemeyer (#10, F, Sr.)15701-30
Regan Bussmann (#15, G, Jr.)4011-21
Becca Crays (#24, F, So.)42001
Mia Brawner (#20, F, Fr.)21002
