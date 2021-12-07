Box: Triad 55, Gillespie 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Triad
|8
|20
|14
|13
|55
|Gillespie
|5
|7
|4
|9
|25
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|6-2
|2-0
|339/42
|280/35
|Gillespie
|3-3
|0-1
|256/32
|228/28
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|21
|6-10
|3-6
|0
|0
|Kathryn Weber (#2, 5-6, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|1-5
|0
|1
|Makenna Witham (#4, 5-8, Fr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|Addie Jones (#12, 5-1, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Andie Green (#34, 5-6, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Madison Niemeyer (#10, F, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|0
|Regan Bussmann (#15, G, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Becca Crays (#24, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mia Brawner (#20, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
