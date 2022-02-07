 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Triad 63, Columbia 40

  • 0
1234Final
Columbia13613840
Triad1616151663
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia14-154-51342/461188/41
Triad17-95-31157/40993/34

People are also reading…

Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
TriadPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)216-83-500
Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)195-83-601
Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)146-1202-22
Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)51-21-502
Delaney Hess (#24, 6-1, Fr.)42-2002
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News