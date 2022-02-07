Box: Triad 63, Columbia 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|13
|6
|13
|8
|40
|Triad
|16
|16
|15
|16
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|14-15
|4-5
|1342/46
|1188/41
|Triad
|17-9
|5-3
|1157/40
|993/34
|Columbia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Triad
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Chigas (#32, 5-9, Sr.)
|21
|6-8
|3-5
|0
|0
|Avery Bohnenstiehl (#1, 5-10, Sr.)
|19
|5-8
|3-6
|0
|1
|Kendall Chigas (#25, 5-9, Sr.)
|14
|6-12
|0
|2-2
|2
|Sami Hartoin (#11, 5-8, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|Delaney Hess (#24, 6-1, Fr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2