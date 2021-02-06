 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Trinity 44, DuBourg 18
0 comments

Box: Trinity 44, DuBourg 18

  • 0
1234Final
Trinity131213644
DuBourg352818
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity1-161-7398/23703/41
DuBourg0-140-8328/19754/44
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)156-1603-91
Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)83-1002-22
Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)81-51-23-43
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)63-900-11
Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)42-300-24
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)30-203-40
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports