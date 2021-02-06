Box: Trinity 44, DuBourg 18

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|13
|12
|13
|6
|44
|DuBourg
|3
|5
|2
|8
|18
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|1-16
|1-7
|398/23
|703/41
|DuBourg
|0-14
|0-8
|328/19
|754/44
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-16
|0
|3-9
|1
|Rosalind Lyles-Tannan (#5, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|3-10
|0
|2-2
|2
|Marion Lucas (#13, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-5
|1-2
|3-4
|3
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3-9
|0
|0-1
|1
|Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|4
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-4
|0