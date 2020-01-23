Box: Trinity 60, Rosati-Kain 53
1234Final
Trinity1019161560
Rosati-Kain1117101553
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity10-33-1604/46474/36
Rosati-Kain4-102-3576/44691/53
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Safiyah Reed (#1, 5-4, PG, So.)225-131-29-163
Ashanti Davis (#12, 5-9, F, Sr.)175-707-94
Jade Vence (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)135-703-62
Makenzie Wessels (#2, 5-7, F, Sr.)62-302-43
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-3, G, Jr.)100-61-24
Logan Ramey (#14, F, Fr.)10-201-22
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
