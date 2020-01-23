Box: Trinity 60, Rosati-Kain 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|10
|19
|16
|15
|60
|Rosati-Kain
|11
|17
|10
|15
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|10-3
|3-1
|604/46
|474/36
|Rosati-Kain
|4-10
|2-3
|576/44
|691/53
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Safiyah Reed (#1, 5-4, PG, So.)
|22
|5-13
|1-2
|9-16
|3
|Ashanti Davis (#12, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|17
|5-7
|0
|7-9
|4
|Jade Vence (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-7
|0
|3-6
|2
|Makenzie Wessels (#2, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-4
|3
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-6
|1-2
|4
|Logan Ramey (#14, F, Fr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.