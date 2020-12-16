Box: Troy Buchanan 42, Timberland 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|9
|13
|6
|14
|42
|Timberland
|8
|6
|6
|8
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|5-1
|1-0
|359/60
|247/41
|Timberland
|2-3
|0-1
|171/28
|207/34
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-4
|0
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Lily Robinson (#22, 5-7, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
