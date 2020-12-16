 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 42, Timberland 28
Box: Troy Buchanan 42, Timberland 28

1234Final
Troy Buchanan91361442
Timberland866828
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan5-11-0359/60247/41
Timberland2-30-1171/28207/34
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)114100
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)9114-40
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)81200
Lily Robinson (#22, 5-7, Fr.)7301-20
Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)3101-20
Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-6, Jr.)21000
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)21000
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
