Box: Troy Buchanan 44, Francis Howell 37

1234Final
Francis Howell1697537
Troy Buchanan712141144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell8-73-1676/45635/42
Troy Buchanan10-53-1702/47603/40

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)24437-93
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)72103
Danielle Moore (#13, G)4200-20
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)2100-21
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
