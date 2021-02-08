Box: Troy Buchanan 48, Francis Howell Central 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|8
|18
|7
|15
|48
|Francis Howell Central
|14
|11
|14
|8
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|10-8
|2-4
|928/52
|808/45
|Francis Howell Central
|14-5
|6-1
|1008/56
|849/47
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)
|26
|4
|3
|9-11
|0
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
