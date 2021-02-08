 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 48, Francis Howell Central 47
1234Final
Troy Buchanan81871548
Francis Howell Central141114847
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan10-82-4928/52808/45
Francis Howell Central14-56-11008/56849/47
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-6, Jr.)26439-110
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)11501-20
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)51100
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)42000
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)21000
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
