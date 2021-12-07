Box: Troy Buchanan 50, Fort Zumwalt North 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|18
|7
|23
|2
|50
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5
|6
|6
|2
|19
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|4-1
|0-0
|254/51
|184/37
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-1
|1-0
|64/13
|88/18
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|17
|5
|0
|7-10
|0
|Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|14
|0
|4
|2-2
|0
|Sarah Means (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
