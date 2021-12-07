 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Troy Buchanan 50, Fort Zumwalt North 19
0 comments

Box: Troy Buchanan 50, Fort Zumwalt North 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Troy Buchanan18723250
Fort Zumwalt North566219
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan4-10-0254/51184/37
Fort Zumwalt North1-11-064/1388/18
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-10, F, Sr.)17507-100
Maggie Illig (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)14042-20
Sarah Means (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)9303-40
Alivia Daniels (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)81200
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, G, Sr.)21000
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News