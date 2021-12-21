 Skip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 51, St. Dominic 41
Box: Troy Buchanan 51, St. Dominic 41

1234Final
Troy Buchanan000051
St. Dominic000041
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan6-21-0399/50318/40
St. Dominic1-50-0203/25316/40
Troy Buchanan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)14602-24
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)111302
Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)84002
Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)5110-20
Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)3003-41
