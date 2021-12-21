Box: Troy Buchanan 51, St. Dominic 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|6-2
|1-0
|399/50
|318/40
|St. Dominic
|1-5
|0-0
|203/25
|316/40
|Troy Buchanan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|4
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|0
|Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
