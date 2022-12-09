Box: Troy Buchanan 54, Francis Howell North 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|7
|9
|5
|6
|27
|Troy Buchanan
|9
|16
|22
|7
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|3-2
|0-1
|205/41
|194/39
|Troy Buchanan
|3-2
|1-0
|238/48
|201/40
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|Samantha DuBay (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.