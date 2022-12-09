 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Troy Buchanan 54, Francis Howell North 27

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell North795627
Troy Buchanan91622754
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North3-20-1205/41194/39
Troy Buchanan3-21-0238/48201/40

People are also reading…

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kendra Swope (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)7301-34
Courtney Epplin (#21, 5-6, SG, Fr.)7112-20
Evelyn Kraus (#44, 6-3, C, Jr.)42000
Morgan Smith (#4, 5-0, PG, Fr.)4102-30
Camille Krekeler (#12, 5-7, SG, So.)2002-32
Samantha DuBay (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)2002-21
Addison Butler (#3, 5-5, G, So.)1001-21
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News