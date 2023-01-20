Box: Troy Buchanan 54, Timberland 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|10
|13
|14
|10
|47
|Troy Buchanan
|19
|14
|2
|19
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|13-5
|1-3
|824/46
|603/34
|Troy Buchanan
|8-6
|3-1
|591/33
|579/32
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Sr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0-1
|4
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|3
|Madison Baird (#21, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Claire Markovich (#3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|2
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Carlie Boehm (#15, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|2
|Knia Graham (#5, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.