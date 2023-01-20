 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Troy Buchanan 54, Timberland 47

1234Final
Timberland1013141047
Troy Buchanan191421954
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland13-51-3824/46603/34
Troy Buchanan8-63-1591/33579/32

TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Sr.)17710-14
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Sr.)12600-13
Madison Baird (#21, G, Sr.)51103
Claire Markovich (#3, G, Sr.)4102-32
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, So.)42004
Carlie Boehm (#15, F, Jr.)3010-12
Knia Graham (#5, F, Fr.)21002
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
