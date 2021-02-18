Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Timberland 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|12
|4
|13
|19
|48
|Troy Buchanan
|15
|14
|17
|12
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|5-15
|0-8
|862/43
|985/49
|Troy Buchanan
|12-8
|4-4
|1036/52
|898/45
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)
|21
|3
|3
|6-8
|0
|Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lily Robinson (#22, 5-7, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0