Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Timberland 48
Box: Troy Buchanan 58, Timberland 48

1234Final
Timberland124131948
Troy Buchanan1514171258
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland5-150-8862/43985/49
Troy Buchanan12-84-41036/52898/45
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Makenna DeClue (#3, 5-2, Sr.)21336-80
Gabi Cook (#25, 5-6, Jr.)144200
Kinsey Dueker (#12, 5-9, Jr.)6202-20
Jordan Starkey (#10, 5-6, Jr.)60200
Morgan Shields (#23, 5-6, Sr.)51100
Lily Robinson (#22, 5-7, Fr.)42000
Macie Hunolt (#15, 5-8, Fr.)21000
